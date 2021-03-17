Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

