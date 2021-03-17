BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $1,433,585.40 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,433,585.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,070.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

