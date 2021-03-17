Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Big Lots has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

BIG opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

