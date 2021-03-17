Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 6.8%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares were up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 1,301,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,029,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $546,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,755.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $1,722,808. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

