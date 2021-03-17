BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

BHP opened at $71.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

