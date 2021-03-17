Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRY. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,249. Berry has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $479.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Berry by 267.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

