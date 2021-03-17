Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 23,670 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the period. The Trade Desk makes up about 1.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,358 shares of company stock valued at $163,697,665 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Truist lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

TTD opened at $748.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 263.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $797.43 and its 200 day moving average is $721.05.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.