Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $26.35 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,346,000. Unity Software comprises about 2.8% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $935,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $123,679,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595 over the last quarter.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Unity Software stock opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.