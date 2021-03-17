Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

ULE opened at GBX 2,052 ($26.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,959.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,070.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

