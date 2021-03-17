Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Holdings Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.57% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,573.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

