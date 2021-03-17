Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,573.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

