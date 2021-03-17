Benchmark Boosts Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Price Target to $16.00

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 152,193 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 337,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

