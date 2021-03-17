Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

