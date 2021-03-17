Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $23.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $31.11 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,567,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

