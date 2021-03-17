Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley stock opened at GBX 361.40 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 346.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 353.11. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -45.20.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97). Also, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.