Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €76.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.66 ($85.48).

Shares of BAS opened at €70.09 ($82.46) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €68.10 and a 200-day moving average of €60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.84 ($85.69).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

