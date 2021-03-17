Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.66 ($85.48).

BAS stock opened at €70.09 ($82.46) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion and a PE ratio of -61.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €72.84 ($85.69).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

