Barrington Research Weighs in on Stericycle, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

SRCL opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

