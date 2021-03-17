Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Down 37.7% in February

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 11th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 76,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $126,812.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 137,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,009.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 217,701 shares of company stock worth $377,853 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barnwell Industries were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BRN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 72,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $6.99.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

