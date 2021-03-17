Barings BDC (BBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.02 million, a P/E ratio of -251.25 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

