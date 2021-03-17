Barclays PLC Sells 9,055 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,092,000 after acquiring an additional 694,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,736,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares during the period.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -204.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.