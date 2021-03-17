Barclays PLC Sells 53,829 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,829 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Neogen by 66.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 13.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

