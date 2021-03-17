Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,832 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of EPR Properties worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

