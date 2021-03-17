Barclays PLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,963 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the third quarter worth $51,270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 513,250 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after purchasing an additional 380,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE NYT opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.