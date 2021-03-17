Barclays PLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,753 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

