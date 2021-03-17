Barclays PLC Decreases Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.16 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

