Barclays PLC Decreases Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,303 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 2U by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,801,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after buying an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at about $45,901,000.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

