Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 314,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 31.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 51,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOR opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

