Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.47% of Boingo Wireless worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $630.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

WIFI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

