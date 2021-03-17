Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,127,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $587,410. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

