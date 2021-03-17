Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $20,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Envista by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $4,312,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of NVST opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

