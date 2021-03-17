Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $19.93 Million Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of The ODP worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The ODP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

