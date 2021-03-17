Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 181,979 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSG Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MSG Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in MSG Networks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

