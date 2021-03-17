Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,702 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Park National worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Park National by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park National by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National stock opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

