Bank of America Begins Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of SGFY opened at $30.42 on Monday. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

