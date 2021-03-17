Bank of America Begins Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.
SGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
Shares of SGFY opened at $30.42 on Monday. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $40.79.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
