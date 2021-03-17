BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.00 Million

Analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $115.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.20 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $458.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.90 million to $462.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $460.95 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $461.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BANF. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. 56,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In related news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,536 in the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BancFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

