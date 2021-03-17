Balancer Reaches Market Cap of $376.62 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $376.62 million and $191.77 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $54.24 or 0.00093349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.11 or 0.00451119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00139096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00572781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.