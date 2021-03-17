Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 698.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

