Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,747 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

