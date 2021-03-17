Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.64 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 373,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,852,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUMN opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

