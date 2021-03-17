Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,369 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,925,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 126,183 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 281,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

