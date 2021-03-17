Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,940 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 614,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,646 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 67,104 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,472,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,451,000. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08.

