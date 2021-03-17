Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Up 42.3% in February

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the February 11th total of 822,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 752,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,072. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $628.90 million, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

