B. Riley Weighs in on WW International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WW International in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. B. Riley also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,054,029 shares of company stock worth $32,818,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

