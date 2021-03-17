B. Riley Weighs in on Rekor Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REKR. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REKR opened at $16.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

