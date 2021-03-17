Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research firms recently commented on AYLA. Roth Capital began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $292,573.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,551.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,592 shares of company stock valued at $954,801 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ AYLA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

