AWM Investment Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142,200 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Exicure were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exicure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 165,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,106 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XCUR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 3,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $223.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exicure in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exicure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

