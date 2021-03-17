AWM Investment Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Neonode were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neonode by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 167,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. Neonode Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

