AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.37% of Alto Ingredients worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEIX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 3,962,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,353. The company has a market cap of $402.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.35. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

