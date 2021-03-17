AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices makes up about 1.8% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Avid Bioservices worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDMO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

